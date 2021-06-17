Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358,805 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.39% of Quest Diagnostics worth $66,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $127.46 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

