Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases C$25,040.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,868.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,548.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

QTRH opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$291.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

