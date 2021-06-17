Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Quarterhill had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

