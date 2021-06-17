QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $104.71 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

