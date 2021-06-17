QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

