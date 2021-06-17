Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.82 million.Quantum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-0.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

QMCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 446,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. Insiders sold a total of 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

