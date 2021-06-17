Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. 351,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

