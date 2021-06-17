Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,563 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

