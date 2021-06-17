Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 623,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of -83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

