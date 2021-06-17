Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Up 2.6%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.54 and last traded at $103.54. 3,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.96.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $2,455,095. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

