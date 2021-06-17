QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.47. 74,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

