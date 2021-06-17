Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

