Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 978 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

