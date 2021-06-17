Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 455 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

