Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $10,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

NYSE SCCO opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

