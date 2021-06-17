Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

NYSE ESS opened at $309.02 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $316.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

