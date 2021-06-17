Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 529,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 287,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,132,000 after buying an additional 50,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $352.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.77. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $356.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

