QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 968,333 shares.The stock last traded at $78.02 and had previously closed at $78.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.