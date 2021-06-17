Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered by Analyst

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of FMTX opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,450,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.