Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Issued By Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

TSE:XBC opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.25 million and a PE ratio of -11.65. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.37 million.

Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

