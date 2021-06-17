Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

