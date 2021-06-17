Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Increased by Analyst

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Verso in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.