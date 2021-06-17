Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

NYSE:CMA opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.96. Comerica has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comerica by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

