Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Boosted by Analyst

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE AA opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

