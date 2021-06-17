Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issued By B. Riley

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.84.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

