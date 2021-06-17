Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Decreased by Analyst

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.