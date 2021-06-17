Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.85 million.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

PSTG remained flat at $$19.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,378,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

