Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $53.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.96 million and the lowest is $52.60 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $271.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.90 million to $276.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $213,196. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 373,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

