PTON (PTON) One Day Volume Tops $97.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. PTON has a market cap of $364,723.75 and approximately $97.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

