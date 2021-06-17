Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 142,760 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $40,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $7,014,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

