Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

