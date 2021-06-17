Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $399,783.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,770,001.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $403.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

