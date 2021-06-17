Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $36,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,383.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,413.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,010.83 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.