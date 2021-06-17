Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,682 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 127,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,953. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

