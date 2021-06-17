Providence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,813 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 537,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 243,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,804,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

