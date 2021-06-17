Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 94,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

