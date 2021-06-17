Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,313,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 331.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $471.12. 32,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,060. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.77 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

