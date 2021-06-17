Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.08. 323,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

