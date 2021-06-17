Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in American Electric Power by 24.2% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after buying an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

