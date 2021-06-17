Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $57.65 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.