Prosper Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $538,806.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002813 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015230 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

