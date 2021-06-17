Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the May 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Proofpoint by 158.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.63. 1,130,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.04.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

