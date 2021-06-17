Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $82.26 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.