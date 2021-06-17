Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $82.26 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

