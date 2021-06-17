Procore Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

PCOR opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

