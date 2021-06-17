Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Critical Contrast

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Private Bancorp of America and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 2 9 0 2.82

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $129.45, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.21 $10.71 million $1.94 12.65 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.76 billion 2.88 $2.82 billion $7.21 16.66

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 23.76% 15.27% 0.75%

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Private Bancorp of America on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

