Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,714 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,670. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta stock opened at $223.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.