Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,966,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,776,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $12,346,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $10,481,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $569,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 311,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,095 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

