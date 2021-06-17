Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,242 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $242.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $147.04 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.62.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.