Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1,157.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 121,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

